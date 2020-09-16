The total number of confirmed cases in Eritrea has risen to 364

Three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Oubel (2) and Senafe (1) in the Southern Region.

All the patients are nationals who returned from Ethiopia recently.

On the other hand, one patient who was receiving medical treatment in a hospital in the Southern Region has recovered fully and was released from the facility today.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 305.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 364.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

15 September 2020