Asmara airport may resume operation soon.

According to MOFA circulation Eritreans who were stranded abroad will find their Way Home in the coming days.

It is to be remembered that the Government of Eritrea announced the closure of Asmara International Airport on March 26, 2020 after the first confirmed case of a Coronavirus patient who arrived at Asmara International Airport from Norway with Fly Dubai on March 21st 2020.