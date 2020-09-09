Eritrea response to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat’s Analysis

The agendas & themes of the frequent Summits and visits at senior levels, including the recent one, are accordingly driven by, and centered on, the nurturing & consolidation of comprehensive & robust ties of bilateral cooperation & mechanisms of effective follow-up/implementation

As in the past, Al-Sharq Al-Awast’s flawed news analysis stems from its proclivity to dwell on innuendos & its apparent failure to appreciate the new dynamics in the region: the fact that Eritrea-Sudan bilateral ties have been reset with a renewed sense of purpose & shared vision

In its speculative news coverage of the visit of Sudan’s President of Sovereign Council to Eritrea this week,Al-Sharq Al-Awsat (Arabic Edition) veers wide of the mark to wrongly assert that the talks were eclipsed by security matters; i.e. tense situation in Kassala/Eastern Sudan