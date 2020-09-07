Sudan’s President departed to home after meet PIA

In the meeting between the two leaders, #Eritrea & Sudan have agreed on concrete measures that will be taken to implement comprehensive bilateral agreements reached in the economic, trade, security & military sectors as well as mechanisms and timelines for their commencement.

The two leaders further agreed to intensify their ongoing joint efforts to bolster regional peace. Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan & his delegation visited agricultural development projects in the environs of Mislam & Logo dams; and departed to home in the late afternoon hours.

