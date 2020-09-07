The President of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, arrived in Asmara

The President of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, arrived in Asmara in mid-morning hours today for one-day working visit. President al-Burhan & his delegation were accorded warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki on arrival at Asmara International Airport.

The two leaders will discuss progress of bilateral ties which have and continue to be strengthened in these times as well as other issues of mutual importance to both countries.

pic.twitter.com/Su7HrurBSQ — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) September 7, 2020