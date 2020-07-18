Ethiopia’s PM, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, arrived in Asmara for a working visit

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, arrived in Asmara in mid morning hours today for a working visit to the country.President Isaias Afwerki accorded warm welcome to the Prime Minister and his delegation on arrival at Asmara International Airport.

The two leaders will discuss further consolidation of the warm bilateral ties between the two countries as well as enhancement of regional cooperation. The Prime Minister is accompanied by State Minister Ambassador Redwan Hussein and Speaker of Parliament Mr. Tagesse Chaffo.

Review:

In May 2020 President Isaias Afwerki was on a two-day working visit to Ethiopia.

During his stay in Ethiopia President Isaias held extensive discussion with Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed on bilateral cooperation and regional developments of interest to the two countries.

President Isaias and his delegation also visited a number of agricultural and water development projects in the Zuway area of the Oromia Regional State.

President Isaias Afwerki was accompanied by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab.

The two leaders will discuss further consolidation of the warm bilateral ties between the two countries as well as enhancement of regional cooperation. The Prime Minister is accompanied by State Minister Ambassador Redwan Hussein and Speaker of Parliament Mr. Tagesse Chaffo. pic.twitter.com/JyWo376SR9 — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) July 18, 2020