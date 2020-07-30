EU & UNDP, Strengthening Eritrea’s National Statistics and Macroeconomic Statistics Systems (SENSS)

Strengthening Eritrea’s National Statistics and Macroeconomic Statistics Systems (SENSS)

Yesterday, 29 July 2020, the European Union Delegation to Eritrea and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed the Contribution Agreement for implementing the four-year project Strengthening Eritrea’s National Statistics and Macroeconomic Statistics Systems (SENSS).

The project (co-funded by the European Commission, 4.75 Million EUR, and UNDP, 1 Million EUR) aims at strengthening the economic governance capacity of the Government of the State of Eritrea by:

1) improving the availability and access to timely, reliable, comprehensive and quality statistics for planning sound economic sectoral policies and development goals; and

2) strengthening the cohesion of the Eritrean National Statistics System, both at central and local level, and the institutional and coordination capacities of the National Statistics Office.

The project will be implemented by UNDP in strong partnership with the Eritrean Ministry of National Development and the National Statistics Office