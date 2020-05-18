First phase of COVID-19 testing launched in Eritrea

First phase of random and extensive COVID-19 testing launched

Asmara, 17 May 2020 – The first phase of the random and extensive testing to gauge the spread of COVID-19 in the country was carried out in several sections of Asmara today 17 May.

According to the statement the High Level Task Force released on 16 May, the objective of the random and extensive COVID-19 testing is to gauge the spread of COVID-19 in the country in a comprehensive and more reliable manner.

The first phase testingwill include towns and villages in border areas, as well as front-line employees in the Ministry of Health and other relevant institutions.