Sudan delivered letter from President Isaias Afwerki

Eritrean Delegation met Chairman of TMC

Asmara, 17 May 2020 – Eritrea’sdelegation composed of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Gebreab met in Khartoum today President of Sovereign Council Let. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan and delivered letter from President Isaias Afwerki on bilateral and regional cooperation even as fight for COVID-19 continues.

Let. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Military Council of Sudan, welcomed Eritrea’s message which he described as one of the closest countries to Sudan.

President Al Burhan concurred that it was indeed necessary to take concrete steps to advance bilateral and regional cooperation.

Let. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan also briefed the delegation on developments in the Sudan