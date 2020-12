H.E. Ambassador Araia Desta, the outgoing Permanent Representative of the State of Eritrea to AU and UNECA, met today with H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the AU Commission.

During the meeting, Ambassador Araia Desta submitted to the Chairperson a letter informing the end of his tenure as Permanent Representative of Eritrea to AU.

The Chairperson, on his part, presented to Ambassador Araia a certificate of recognition for his contributions.