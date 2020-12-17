Sudanese army says Ethiopian militias attack its border forces

KHARTOUM, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) — The Sudanese army said on Wednesday Ethiopian militias attacked its forces on the border between the two countries.

“On Tuesday evening when our forces were about to finish combing the area around Jebel Abu Tiour inside our territories and return, they were ambushed by the Ethiopian militias,” said the Sudanese army in a statement.

“There were losses in lives and equipment,” the army added.

The Sudanese army reaffirmed its ability to protect the Sudanese soil and resolve any hostilities inside the border.

The border area between Sudan and Ethiopia often witnesses attacks by militias during the preparation for agricultural season. Enditem