Like all first-time visitors to Asmara, I am amazed at the beautiful architecture – not just the Art Deco treasures such as the world-famous Fiat Tagliaro building, but also the Islamic- and African-influenced designs. Amazing. As I mentioned in my introductory video, I’m really interested in learning more about Eritrea’s people, culture, and rich history. Do any of you have suggestions for places I should visit? Post your recommendations and keep an eye out to see where I visit next.