Eritrea will participate at Afro-Basketball Championship 2020

The show tips off at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium on January 14 and will involve teams from Tanzania, Somalia, South Sudan and Eritrea. Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) secretary Vitalis Gode said all is set for the five-day tournament.

Coach Owuor confident ahead of Afro-basketball

The final team, he said, would be named tomorrow after one more friendly game against another select side.

Coach Cliff Owuor yesterday said the national team is taking shape ahead of the Afro-basket pre-qualifiers slated for next week.

Owuor was upbeat after beating a Nairobi Select side 71-44 in a friendly tie at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium on Thursday.

“It was a good show. The team is taking shape and I have a clear idea of who to pick when I name the final squad,” he revealed.

The tactician said the team has now upped their training after moving into camp on Wednesday with two sessions a day.

“We now have two sessions a day after we moved to camp. This will help as we still have some grounds to cover,” he added.

He said there should be no cause for alarm even in the absence of Denmark-based danger man Tyler Ongwae, who is out with an injury.

“Tyler is not available. So we will have to up our game. There are players capable of taking that role and I have already talked to them on what I expect,” he said.

Owuor said he has individually talked to his key players with emphasis on the roles he expects them to play during the tournament and the response is encouraging.

On Bush Wamukota, Owuor said he was sure the towering Tunisian-based post player will finally be home for the championship and that his place is secure.

“I know his level of competitiveness. He knows our players and should have no problem fitting in when he finally arrives. We need him at his best,” said Owuor.

“I can confirm all five regional teams have confirmed participation and are coming for the championship. We are working round the clock,” affirmed Gode.

Meanwhile, FIBA Africa have named the neutral match officials for the event. They are Kamate Hassane (Côte d Ivoire), Banza Kalume (DR Congo), Mostafa Wael, Estafanous Sameh (Egypt) and Ruhaniriza Jean (Rwanda).