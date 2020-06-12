More Eritreans returning to their respective countries of residence abroad

According to the Eritrean Information Minister Mr. Yemane Gebremeskel on twitter.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in conjunction with relevant GOE bodies & Embassies, has finalized arrangements for 3rd/4th batch of Eritreans to return to their respective countries of residence abroad. Charter Flight today: 157 nationals to the US; tomorrow: 41 nationals to Europe
#Eritrea: 259 Eritrean nationals, resident in 16 countries, who were stranded with banning of Flights returned to their respective places of residence with Charter Flight last Saturday. Arrangement was made by Foreign Ministry in conjunction with relevant GOE bodies & Embassies
