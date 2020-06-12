More Eritreans returning to their respective countries of residence abroad

According to the Eritrean Information Minister Mr. Yemane Gebremeskel on twitter.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in conjunction with relevant GOE bodies & Embassies, has finalized arrangements for 3rd/4th batch of Eritreans to return to their respective countries of residence abroad. Charter Flight today: 157 nationals to the US; tomorrow: 41 nationals to Europe

