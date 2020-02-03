Help Nalin – Stem cell donor wanted – German | Eritrean | Thai 

!! Stem cell donor wanted – German / Eritrean / Thai ‼️

Our dear colleague nalin has been diagnosed with a very severe form of leukemia and needs help asap.

Please register on www.dkms.de to be available as a possible lifesaver.

The probability of being able to help in nalin’s case is higher if the origin is similar, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be like that. Every person can help and be the right one at the end 🙏🏻.

Please share the post in as many networks as possible.

We would also like you to include nalin in your prayers and meditations. Let’s send her lots of light & love in this difficult time ❤️⭐️.

