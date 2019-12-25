President Isaias Afwerki departed to Ethiopia for a working visit

President Isaias Afwerki departed, this morning, to Ethiopia for a working visit on the invitation of PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed. The two leaders will discuss enhancement of important bilateral & regional matters. Presidential entourage includes FM Osman Saleh & President. Adviser Yemane G/ab

President Isaias Afwerki & his delegation were accorded warm welcome by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on arrival at Bole International Airport. Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew, &, Ambassadors Semere Russom & Redwan Hussein were among the dignitaries attendng the ceremony