[VIDEO] Welcoming ceremony of President Isaias Afwerki in Ethiopia

President Isaias Afwerki departed, this morning, to Ethiopia for a working visit on the invitation of PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed. The two leaders will discuss enhancement of important bilateral & regional matters. Presidential entourage includes FM Osman Saleh & President. Adviser Yemane G/ab
President Isaias Afwerki & his delegation were accorded warm welcome by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on arrival at Bole International Airport. Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew, &, Ambassadors Semere Russom & Redwan Hussein were among the dignitaries attendng the ceremony
