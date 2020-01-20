[R.I.P] Abraham Afewerki ‘s mother Adey Ametay Bahta passed away

The mother of the Eritrean legend Abraham Afewerki Adey Ametay Bahta passed away at the age of 86. The funeral service of Adey Ametay was on 18 January 2020.

Abraham Afewerki, (30 January 1966 – 7 October 2006) was an Eritrean singer, songwriter and music producer. Noted for his unique Tigrinya-based compositions and lyrics, he was one of the most recognised figures among Eritrean musicians and celebrities.

Condolences to the Family. May her soul Rest in Peace

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The mother of the Eritrean legend Abraham Afewerki Adey Ametay Bahta passed away at the age of 86. The funeral service of Adey Ametay was on 18 January 2020.

Abraham Afewerki, (30 January 1966 – 7 October 2006) was an Eritrean singer, songwriter and music producer. Noted for his unique Tigrinya-based compositions and lyrics, he was one of the most recognised figures among Eritrean musicians and celebrities.

Condolences to the Family. May her soul Rest in Peace