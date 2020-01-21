Young Eritrean natnael tesfazion won stage 2 at Tropicale Amissa Bongo

#Tab20 #E2 between bitam and oyem

Natnael Tesfazion takes over the yellow jersey held by, released today.

Young Eritrean natnael tesfazion won stage 2 in oyem. He got away in the last kilometers and managed to keep enough ahead of the peloton to win. He replaces his compatriot biniam girmay who won right here in oyem

