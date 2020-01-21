Young Eritrean natnael tesfazion won stage 2 at Tropicale Amissa Bongo

#Tab20 #E2 between bitam and oyem
Natnael Tesfazion takes over the yellow jersey held by, released today.
Young Eritrean natnael tesfazion won stage 2 in oyem. He got away in the last kilometers and managed to keep enough ahead of the peloton to win. He replaces his compatriot biniam girmay who won right here in oyem
Congrats: #Eritrea's Natnael Tesfatsion wins 2nd Stage (Men Elite)15th La Tropicale Amissa Bongo Cycling Tour while Henok Mulubrhan clinches 3rd. Team Eritrea leading so far….https://t.co/g8ufrZzirn pic.twitter.com/gke6IqecmL
— Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) January 21, 2020