Young Eritrean natnael tesfazion won stage 2 at Tropicale Amissa Bongo

By
raimoq
-
0
1434

#Tab20 #E2 between bitam and oyem

Natnael Tesfazion takes over the yellow jersey held by, released today.

Young Eritrean natnael tesfazion won stage 2 in oyem. He got away in the last kilometers and managed to keep enough ahead of the peloton to win. He replaces his compatriot biniam girmay who won right here in oyem

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR