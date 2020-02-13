The Eritrean Community in Israel contributed $162,164 USD

Monetary support to disadvantaged families

Asmara, 12 February 2020 –The Eritrean Community in Israel contributed a total of 162,164 USD in support of war disabled veterans and families of martyrs. The monetary contribution includes 77,644 USD to families of martyrs’ and 54,960 USD to war disabled veterans, the report indicated.

The Eritrean community in Israel also conducted activity assessment meeting on 8 February and charted out action plan for 2020.

The nationals expressing readiness to shoulder responsibility of supporting the families of the martyrs’ and the war disabled veterans conveyed message of congratulation to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of Operation Fenkil.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Solomon Kinfe, Charge d’affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Israel, called on the nationals to strengthen organizational capacity and contribution in nation building process.