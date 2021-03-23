The EU has fed the brutal TPLF regime Billions of US Dollars

Eritrea MoI Mr. Yemane G.Meskel @ Twitter

By all accounts, TPLF regime was beneficiary of whopping 40 billion US dollars in assistance (2008-18) from plethora of donors; especially EU & its member states. In the meantime, 1.6 million poor farmers in Tigray eked their living on handouts from Global Safety Net since 2009

Defunct TPLF clique embezzled much of these funds for personal use and to dole out to external lobbyists & accomplices. Payment to these individuals/TPLF trolls in first ten months of 2020 was 32 million US dollars. Loss of lucrative revenue stream unbearable for these hired guns