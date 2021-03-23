[VIDEO] Ethiopian PM Abiy A. expressed his gratitude for the people and government of Eritrea

In his answers to parliament today PM Abiy AhmedAli said that troops from Eritrea were forced to hold positions inside Tigray to protect its National Security due to the vacuum created when ENDF left its position in the border with Eritrea to enforce law in Tigray.

The PM added that Eritrean Army will leave its position in Tigray when ENDF is able to control and reclaim its sovereign territory. He added Ethiopia will shortly meet with Eritrea to discuss and address any issues that have arisen’

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his gratitude for the people and government of Eritrea for the great support following TPLF attack on Ethiopian Army.