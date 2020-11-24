TPLF To Target Civilians Using ERITREAN, ETHIOPIAN Army UNIFORMS

Using Ethiopian defense force and Eritrean army uniforms it has produced at Almeda Textiles Factory, Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) is planning to dress these uniforms and massacre civilians, an Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) official alerts.

“We have received inside information that by recording this acts, TPLF is planning to falsely accuse the Ethiopian Army for killing civilians,” Major General Mohammed Tessema, head of ENDF Indoctrination told the state broadcaster – ETV last night. He indicated that the TPLF is planning to undertake a genocide like “it did recently at Maykadra”.

General Mohammed urged the people in Mekele to be aware of the plan of the TPLF leaders and not to be used for such acts, which will ultimately make them accountable for genocide. General Mohammed made the statement as ENF has encircled the capital of Tigray Region Mekele, where the TPLF fugitives are hiding.

The federal attorney general of Ethiopia, Gedion Timothios (PhD) on Monday stated that it has issued arrest warrant for 167 TPLF leaders and their associates who are wanted for high treason and terrorism, among others.

