TPLF trolls – & their enablers – are incapable of reading/inferring from contemporary history: Igri Metkel, Adi-Begiao, Assab front, Tsorona/2016 & recent military debacles. By the same token, they cannot comprehend the profound meaning, dimensions & manifestations of “GAME OVER”

TPLF trolls – & their enablers – are incapable of reading/inferring from contemporary history: Igri Metkel, Adi-Begiao, Assab front, Tsorona/2016 & recent military debacles. By the same token, they cannot comprehend the profound meaning, dimensions & manifestations of "GAME OVER"