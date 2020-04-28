UK has rectified its Travel Advisory Notice on Eritrea

By
IIIRራ | raimoq
-
0
1057

British Government (FCO) has rectified its Travel Advisory Notice on Eritrea updated yesterday (27 April) acknowledging – in a separate Note Verbal to GOE – the inadvertent use of inappropriate words & resultant “lack of clarity” in the earlier version. gov.uk/foreign-travel

