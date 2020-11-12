[VIDEO] Federal Police Commission announces arrest warrant for Junta TPLF

Ethiopian Federal Police Commission

announces arrest warrant for Junta TPLF

The Federal Police Commission said in a statement to the media: A court has ordered the hunt for and prosecution of members of the Junta gang, who led the Junta TPLF gang in the northern part of the Tigray Regional State.

The members of the gang, in collaboration with OLF Shene and other anti-peace forces, recruited forces from different regions and took them to Tigray region, providing various trainings for the success of their mission, as well as providing financial and material support. The Federal Police Commission (FPC) said in a statement that it had killed innocent civilians and caused serious damage to their bodies and property.