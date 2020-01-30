[VIDEO] India in Eritrea, 70th anniversary of the Republic Day in Asmara

January 26 is the day India celebrates its Republic Day. Just five months after the first resident Indian Embassy in Eritrea opened its doors, it celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Republic Day at the Asmara Palace Hotel for the first time. At an event ministers and high ranking officials attended, various entertaining programs were presented showcasing India and the Indian cultures.

India's Republic Day Reception on Jan 27 was a memorable event in Asmara. He are some visuals of the moments. pic.twitter.com/Dg6gRVbLPN — India in Eritrea (@IndiaEritrea) January 30, 2020

A tribute to Mahatma Gandhi: to commemorate his 150th birth anniversary, leading Eritrean music director and singer, Mr Barnabas Mebrahto performs at our Republic Day Reception on 27 Jan in Asmara. pic.twitter.com/meexLGRYqB — India in Eritrea (@IndiaEritrea) January 29, 2020