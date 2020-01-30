[VIDEO Rreportage] Somali President’s visit to port city of Massawa

President Mohamed A. Mohammed departed to Mogadishu this afternoon from Massawa International Airport concluding his two-day working visit which included Tripartite Summit on Joint Action Plan for 2020, and, tours earlier today of port facilities & Polyplastic factory in Massawa pic.twitter.com/H9iZd8NZmi — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) January 28, 2020

Somali President visits port city of Massawa

Asmara, 28 January 2020- President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of the Federal Republic of Somalia and his delegation accompanied by President Isaias Afwerki visited that port city of Massawa.

The facilities that President Mohamed visited include the port, Tin and Poli-Plastic factory as well as various areas in the port city.

Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab attended the program.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed returned home from the Massawa International Airport concluding two-day working visit in Eritrea.