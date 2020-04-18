[VIDEO] Statement by H.E. Estifanos Habtemariam, Eritrean Ambassador to UK

The Statement by H.E. Estifanos Habtemariam, Ambassador of the State of Eritrea to the United Kingdom and Ireland extends gratitude to the Eritrean community and friends of Eritrea for their insurmountable contributions globally to the COVID-19 response fund aimed at assisting the Eritrean Ministry of Health, especially so at this unprecedented time of economical uncertainty. The Ambassador underlined that the Government of Eritrea and relevant departments have undertaken adequate precautions and continue to work in liaison with their counterparts and international organisations to minimise and stop the spread of CoVID-19 in Eritrea. The Ambassador reiterated that the continuous fight to control the spread of the disease has proven successful and thanked Eritrean professionals in UK closely working with the Ministry of Health and offering their expertise and assistance. As we navigate through this difficult time, His Excellency shared his best wishes to those infected and his deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones during this difficult time.