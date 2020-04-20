Video Message of President Isaias Afwerki on COVID19

Message of President Isaias Afwerki

Asmara, 18 April 2020- In his message that was broadcast through Eri-TV/Radio Dimtsi Hafash to the Eritrean people inside the country and abroad today, April 18 President Isaias Afwerki stressed that it is incumbent on all of us to emerge triumphant in these trying times by marshalling the requisite awareness and working hard.

President Isaias noted that the global threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic is analogous to a sudden war, without any parallel in our contemporary times, that has been declared without any warning or prediction by all standards.

President Isaias further stated that in spite of the grave danger that COVID-19 poses, we have to ensure that it does not overwhelm or paralyze us and derail the development programmes we have embarked on with redoubled efforts and in tandem with the fight against this pandemic.