Ab lbey seferkum is an Eritrean Music Video and an entertaining song by Yonas Maynas made possible with the collaboration of Kaleab Teweldemedhin, Saba Andemariam, Haylom Bereke, Daniel Teklehaimanot, Mereb Estifanos and last but not least, Niftalem and Solihem Yohannes.