[VIDEO] Survival of the coronavirus in different places, EriTV

[VIDEO] Survival of the coronavirus in different places

IIIRራ | raimoq
There’s currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

You can protect yourself and help prevent spreading the virus to others if you:

Do

  1. Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub
  2. Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze
  3. Avoid close contact (2 meter or 4 feet) with people who are unwell
  4. Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell

Don’t
Touch your eyes, nose, or mouth if your hands are not clean

