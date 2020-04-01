[VIDEO] Survival of the coronavirus in different places, EriTV

There’s currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
You can protect yourself and help prevent spreading the virus to others if you:
Do
- Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub
- Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze
- Avoid close contact (2 meter or 4 feet) with people who are unwell
- Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell
Don’t
Touch your eyes, nose, or mouth if your hands are not clean