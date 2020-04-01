Eritrean women in Saudi Arabia donate to fight Covid-19 in Eritrea

The Eritrean Community in Saudi Arabia had issued several public announcements regarding the prevention and ways of combating the virus. Contributed funds will be used to support the Eritrean Ministry of Health response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Eritrea.

This will include the purchase of supplies such as: personal protective equipment, testing equipment and material, and treatments as they become available. The Eritrean Ministry of Health is responsible for the treatment of infected patients in Eritrea.