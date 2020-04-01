Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Eritrea to-date has now risen to 18

Announcement from the Ministry of Health

Three patients were diagnosed positive for COVID-19 during tests carried out yesterday and today.

Two of these patients – a 32-year old male and a 52-year old female – came to Eritrea from abroad prior to the ban on Flights. The third patient is a 13-year old girl who contracted the disease from her mother who came from abroad.

The mother and her family members were quarantined in the past week. The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has now risen to 18. All the patients are receiving necessary medical treatment.

Ministry of Health

Asmara 1 April 2020