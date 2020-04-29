Eritrean President sent a message to Chairman of the SC in Sudan

His Excellency the President of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki, sent a written message to his brother, Chairman of the Sovereign Council in Sudan, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, congratulating him on the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, delivered to him by the Chargé d’Affaires of the Eritrean embassy in Sudan, Mr. Ibrahim Idris

Isaias expressed in his message to demonstrate the desire of the State of Eritrea to develop bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields, wishing the health of the Honorable Chairman of the Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the brotherly Sudanese people the blessing of security, stability, growth and prosperity.

It should be mentioned that President Isaias Afwerki appeared with the advent of the month of Ramadan in a television statement directed to the Eritrean people to talk about precautionary measures to counter the Coruna virus after many rumors related to its health.